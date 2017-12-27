Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start
A
A
Share via Email
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start as gains for health care and consumer products companies are offset by losses in energy stocks and banks.
Johnson & Johnson added 0.7
Callaway Golf fell 5.9
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrials was little changed at 24,749. The Nasdaq composite was up 5 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.45