Police: Omaha man wanted in killings of his parents, niece

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who served prison time for killing his wife in 1998 is wanted in the deaths of his parents and a niece, police said Wednesday.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for John Dalton Jr., 46, who remains at large, police said.

Officers responding Tuesday to a report of shootings found three bodies in a northeast Omaha home. Police identified the victims as John Dalton Sr., 70; Jean Dalton, 65; and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip.

Court records indicate this is not John Dalton Jr.'s first involvement with the law. He was charged with second-degree murder in the September 1998 fatal shooting of his wife, Shannon Dalton.

After the shooting, Dalton fled to Tennessee, where he was captured a few days later, police said. He made a deal with prosecutors and was imprisoned in late 1999 after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other crimes. He was paroled in 2010.