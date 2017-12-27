Police: Tennessee man reported killing his wife

PORTLAND, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee man called police and confessed to killing his wife.

News outlets report Portland police said in a news release that 55-year-old Jose Castano told dispatch Tuesday that he had killed 49-year-old Jacqueline Castano at their home.

Responding officers took Jose Castano into custody without incident. Jacqueline Castano, an elementary school teacher, was found dead on a bed, near a gun police suspect was used in the killing.

Jose Castano told police he killed his wife after an argument about infidelity in their marriage.