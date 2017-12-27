Record number of Kirtland's warbler nests found in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Conservationists in Wisconsin say they've spotted a record number of nests from the endangered Kirtland's warbler this year, a decade after the songbird was first spotted in the state.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 15 nests have been found so far in Wisconsin. However, thousands of Kirtland's warblers are in neighbouring Michigan, where habitat restoration has been underway for 40 years.

The birds are particular about where they nest. That contributes to the uncertainty about their stay in Wisconsin.