Relatives of slain Rio police officers hold demonstration
RIO DE JANEIRO — Relatives of 132 police officers killed in the state of Rio de Janeiro this year held a demonstration Wednesday to
Roses were placed on police uniforms stained with red paint to symbolize the deaths, and plaques with the names of the slain officers were hung on a fence along Rio's Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.
The demonstration was organized by human rights group Rio de Paz.
Rio de Janeiro has seen a surge in violence this year, with shootouts between police and criminal gangs becoming a regular occurrence.
While some officers have fallen during confrontations, more have been killed when not on patrol.
Rio state police estimate that 80 of the slain officers were off-duty.
The number of people killed by police in the state reached 1,035 in the eleven months between January and November.