Relatives of slain Rio police officers hold demonstration

RIO DE JANEIRO — Relatives of 132 police officers killed in the state of Rio de Janeiro this year held a demonstration Wednesday to honour their loved ones.

Roses were placed on police uniforms stained with red paint to symbolize the deaths, and plaques with the names of the slain officers were hung on a fence along Rio's Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.

The demonstration was organized by human rights group Rio de Paz.

Rio de Janeiro has seen a surge in violence this year, with shootouts between police and criminal gangs becoming a regular occurrence.

While some officers have fallen during confrontations, more have been killed when not on patrol.

Rio state police estimate that 80 of the slain officers were off-duty.