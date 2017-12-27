The Latest: Explosion injures 10 at Russian supermarket

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — The Latest on an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia: (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

A Russian official says the number of people injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg is at least 10, more than initially reported.

The Investigative Committee, the nation's top investigative agency, said a device containing 200 grams (7 ounces) of explosives went off at a storage area for customers' bags.

Alexander Klaus, the chief of the local branch of the Investigative Committee, said 10 people have been hospitalized with injuries.

Initial reports had at least four people injured.

A criminal investigation has been launched.

Viktoria Gordeyeva, a St. Petersburg resident who walked past the supermarket after the explosion, says people feared entering other stores in the area after the blast.

Gordeyeva says: "There was no panic, but people were reluctant to enter a nearby drug store and a grocery store."

___

9:30 p.m.

Russian officials say at least four people have been injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the Perekrestok supermarket in the city's northwest Kalininsky district.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's top investigating agency, said the blast injured four people, while St. Petersburg officials said there were nine injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said seven suspects linked to the Islamic State group were arrested in connection to the alleged plot.

___

8:30 p.m.

Russian news reports say at least four people have been injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg.

Russian news agencies quoted St. Petersburg's branch of the Emergencies Ministry as saying that a device containing 200 grams of explosives went off on Wednesday at a storage area for customers' bags.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the market in the city's northwest Kalininsky district.

The Investigative Committee has sent experts to look into the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.