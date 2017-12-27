UK police check reports of illegal post-Christmas fox hunts

LONDON — Several police departments in England and Wales are investigating allegations of illegal fox hunting on Boxing Day.

The day after Christmas is a traditional time for fox hunting, which has been illegal since February 2005. "Trail-hunting," which involves having dogs follow an artificial scent instead of a living animal, still is allowed.

Roughly 250 hunts were registered in Wales and England for Dec. 26.

Police in North Wales started an investigation after reports of dogs on the loose led to the discovery of a dead fox.

In England, police in Cheshire received reports of an illegal hunt, and Suffolk police appealed for witnesses to a disturbance between participants of the Great Thurlow Hunt and hunt monitors.