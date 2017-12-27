US stock indexes edge higher in morning trading; oil slips
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in light trading Wednesday morning, recouping some of their modest losses from a day earlier. Technology and health care stocks were among the biggest gainers. Homebuilders notched gains following a report showing pending U.S. home sales edge up last month. Energy stocks declined as crude oil prices headed lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2
THE QUOTE: "Trading is obviously very light, but the market is certainly going out on a high as we head into the end of the year," said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
TECH GAINS: Technology stocks were posting solid gains. Qorvo led the pack, adding $1.62, or 2.5
A HEALTHY TURN: Several health sector stocks notched gains in morning trading. Incyte picked up $1.24, or 1.3
HOME SWEET HOME: The National Association of Realtors said signed contracts to buy U.S. homes increased 0.2
ENERGY SLUMP: Declining crude oil prices weighed on oil producers and other energy companies. Devon Energy fell 68 cents, or 1.6
TAKING A SWING: Callaway Golf tumbled 5.3
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 23 cents to $59.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, slipped 44 cents to $66.02 per barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.44
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.29 yen from 113.18 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1894 from $1.1867.
THE BITCOIN TRADE: The price of bitcoin fell 3.2
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe were mostly higher. Germany's DAX wads flat, while France's CAC 40 edged up 1