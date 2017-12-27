US stock indexes edge higher in morning trading; oil slips

U.S. stock indexes edged higher in light trading Wednesday morning, recouping some of their modest losses from a day earlier. Technology and health care stocks were among the biggest gainers. Homebuilders notched gains following a report showing pending U.S. home sales edge up last month. Energy stocks declined as crude oil prices headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,684 as of 11:06 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 24,778. The Nasdaq added 17 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,954. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,549.

THE QUOTE: "Trading is obviously very light, but the market is certainly going out on a high as we head into the end of the year," said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.

TECH GAINS: Technology stocks were posting solid gains. Qorvo led the pack, adding $1.62, or 2.5 per cent , to $67.52.

A HEALTHY TURN: Several health sector stocks notched gains in morning trading. Incyte picked up $1.24, or 1.3 per cent , to $96.64.

HOME SWEET HOME: The National Association of Realtors said signed contracts to buy U.S. homes increased 0.2 per cent in November. Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Homebuilder shares were broadly higher after the report, led by LGI Homes. The stock gained $1.90, or 2.6 per cent , to $74.89.

ENERGY SLUMP: Declining crude oil prices weighed on oil producers and other energy companies. Devon Energy fell 68 cents, or 1.6 per cent , to $41.90.

TAKING A SWING: Callaway Golf tumbled 5.3 per cent after the company said it invested another $20 million in entertainment company Topgolf, giving it a 14- per cent stake. Callaway lost 80 cents to $14.26.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 23 cents to $59.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, slipped 44 cents to $66.02 per barrel in London.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.44 per cent from 2.48 per cent late Tuesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.29 yen from 113.18 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1894 from $1.1867.

THE BITCOIN TRADE: The price of bitcoin fell 3.2 per cent to $15,241 as of 11:06 a.m. ET, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. Bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange slid 3.4 per cent to $15,280. The futures contracts allow investors to make bets on the future price of bitcoin.