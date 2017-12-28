4 detainees escape from city prison in Berlin
Berlin's city government says four detainees have escaped from a local prison.
The city's justice ministry said Thursday that the men apparently escaped via a car workshop on the grounds of the Ploetzensee prison.
It isn't immediately clear when the escape occurred, and the ministry says it is looking into how it happened.
Officials are giving no details on the four men and why they were in prison.
