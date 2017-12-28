Police: Driver suffered medical emergency in Seattle crash
A
A
Share via Email
SEATTLE — Authorities say it appears the driver of a shuttle van that struck a downtown Seattle building Thursday and injured several pedestrians had a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.
The accident happened just before noon. The vehicle jumped the sidewalk and struck a Gap store. The vehicle was a shuttle express van, which ferries passengers throughout the metro area.
Assistant Police Chief Marc Garth Green said the vehicle did not accelerate and there was "nothing obvious to make this an intentional act or deliberate."
Authorities say six people were injured.
The van driver was hospitalized but the driver's condition wasn't immediately known.
Seattle police were investigating.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
Photos: The 'Craziest Lobster' contest draws unusual photos of fishermens' bizarre catches
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Meet the retired Toronto homicide detective hired to investigate the Shermans’ deaths