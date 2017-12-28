4th person charged in teen forced labour case at egg farm
A
A
Share via Email
TOLEDO, Ohio — Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.
Three others already have been convicted and sentenced in the investigation that included the 2014 rescue of 10 young Guatemalans brought to work at the egg farm.
Prosecutors say the teens were kept as virtual slave
An indictment says Duran Ramirez provided
Court records don't list an attorney for him.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?
-
Young sisters found dead in Oak Bay, B.C., remembered as being 'full of energy'
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Tokyo-bound flight with Chrissy Teigen on-board turned back after passenger was on wrong plane