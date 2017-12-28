Coast Guard looks for 2 missing boaters out of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard says two men who took a boat out to sea from a Florida port are missing.
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville says Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea left the Mayport boat ramp at 6 a.m. Wednesday in a 21-foot Sea Fox.
Authorities say a spouse of one of the men called Thursday morning to report the pair missing.
The truck and trailer the men used to launch the boat were still at the boat ramp Thursday.
The Coast Guard has deployed an NC-130 Hercules search plane to look for the missing pair.
