Company in deadly school bus crash settles lawsuit for $323k

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The company in a deadly November 2016 school bus crash in Tennessee has settled a lawsuit for $323,000 on behalf of a 9-year-old boy injured in the wreck.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Durham School Services will pay $250,000, plus $73,000 in medical expenses, to the boy who suffered a concussion, a broken arm, cuts to his liver and permanent scarring on his arms.

The case is the fifth that the bus company has settled in Hamilton County Circuit Court over the crash. About 30 lawsuits connected to the crash remain pending.