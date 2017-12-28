Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers:

The Oklahoman, Dec. 26, 2017

Democrats think they see parallels between Obamacare and this year's tax cut measure. According to polling at the time of passage, both measures were broadly unpopular. The Obamacare numbers translated into huge Republican gains in 2010 elections. Democrats think tax cuts will cause the same thing to happen in reverse in 2018.

However, while there are similarities, there also are major differences. For one thing, the unpopularity of the tax cut measure appears driven by people who think it increases taxes.

A recent CNN poll found only 33 per cent of respondents favoured the Republican tax plan; 55 per cent opposed. The poll found 37 per cent believed their family would be worse off if the tax measure became law, 36 per cent thought their situation would be about the same, and 21 per cent thought they would be better off.

The reality is far different at all income levels, according to a range of serious analyses. The Tax Policy Center, a left-leaning institution, estimates nearly 54 per cent of people in the lowest quintile of earners will receive a tax cut under the Republican plan; almost none will see a tax increase. Nearly 87 per cent of the second-lowest income quintile will see their tax burden lowered; 91 per cent in the middle quintile will pay less. Overall, the Tax Policy Center estimates 80 per cent of citizens will pay less in taxes, and fewer than 5 per cent will experience a tax increase.

The impact on the middle class is significant, too. Chris Edwards, an official with the libertarian Cato Institute, notes Americans earning $40,000 to $50,000 pay $11.9 billion in combined income and corporate tax. Under the Republican plan, that figure will fall by $6.7 billion, more than 56 per cent . Income and corporate tax payments will fall more than 25 per cent for those earning $50,000 to $75,000. And so on.

Put simply, many people who think their taxes will increase under the GOP plan, and are therefore expressing disapproval today, will soon find their taxes have been cut — substantially so in many instances.

Critics argue the Republican plan cuts corporate taxes more than individual taxes and say that won't benefit the average worker. The very early returns already undercut that argument. Almost as soon as it became clear tax cuts would be signed into law, major employers began announcing they were giving employees bonuses or pay raises and planning substantial new investments. That list included Boeing, AT&T, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Comcast.

Some complain personal income tax cuts phase out in future years, but not corporate reductions. Yet that was done for parliamentary reasons, and most experts admit middle-class cuts will almost certainly be renewed by future Congresses.

No doubt, much disapproval is driven by hyper partisanship. Some who dislike President Trump or Republicans will disapprove of anything they do, regardless of merit. But other people who disapprove of the tax plan today will soon have reason to reassess.

Unlike Obamacare, the Republican tax cuts are poised to deliver broad economic benefit. That may not guarantee Republicans electoral victories next year, but there's no reason to think tax cuts are suddenly an albatross.

___

Tulsa World, Dec. 27, 2017

There was a lot to digest in the State Chamber's recent OK2030 Strategic Vision Plan.

One idea that we definitely like was the proposal to give Oklahoma's governor direct appointment power over state agency directors.

Historically, Oklahoma's state bureaucracy has been governed by a system that assured things face backward. When a new governor comes to office, he or she discovers that most state agency heads are appointed by state boards and commissions that are stacked with members appointed by the previous governor.

New governors bring new ideas, but they're saddled with old leadership.

Someone explain why that makes sense.

Oklahomans elect governors and expect them to be the head of the executive branch of state government. When those governors run for re-election, they're held responsible for the actions of the executive branch.

So, why not actually give them the authority to run the executive branch?

The chamber's idea isn't new. In fact, the Legislature and the voters of Oklahoma have been gradually moving in that direction for some time. In the most prominent example, the governor was given the authority to hire the top officer for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services after voters did away with the antiquated Human Services Commission.

The result: For the first time in decades DHS has been run by a true human services professional — Executive Director Ed Lake — and not someone whose previous experience included time in the Oklahoma Legislature. Take note: By making the governor responsible for the agency head, the office was effectively depoliticized.

That's the way it should be. We back the chamber's call for a more efficient, centralize, responsible state government in which the governor sets policy and chooses the people to implement it.

___

Muskogee Phoenix, Dec. 27, 2017

A stalled petition drive appears to show Muskogee voters are backing the city's tourism efforts.

The petition sought a February election seeking approval to redirect 45 per cent of an 8 per cent hotel-motel tax from tourism efforts to create raises for hourly city employees.

Voters approved in 2011 a raise in hotel-motel taxes and its distribution to be used specifically for tourism.

The petition needs 775 signatures of registered voters. Those signatures had to be counted, verified and submitted to the county election board by Dec. 14 in order to be able to get the initiative on the ballot for February's municipal elections.

Petition organizers failed to get the required number of registered voters' signatures in time.

That does not mean the idea is dead.

But it does appear that voters were lukewarm to the idea of siphoning off money from tourism efforts.

That does not mean voters are opposed to hourly city employees receiving raises.

It does appear voters do not like the mechanism proposed in the petition.

Voters wanted more money for tourism efforts in 2011. It appears voters want to continue to fund tourism efforts with the hotel-motel tax.

Finding money for city employees appears to need another avenue.