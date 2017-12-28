Fiancee: Man shot dead by cop was running away at the time

CANAAN, N.H. — The fiancee of a man shot dead by a New Hampshire state trooper says he was running away at the time, suggesting he posed no threat to the officer.

Saeti Tobin tells the Valley News that 26-year-old Jesse Champney was running to avoid being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

She says she was riding with him Saturday night when police began following them. The couple's car crashed in a snow-covered field before Champney headed toward the woods.

Trooper Christopher O'Toole shot Champney four times in a field, killing him. O'Toole remains on paid administrative leave.

The attorney general's office says the shooting remains under investigation.

Tobin says she believes Champney was not armed. She says he was scared and "wanted to be with his family for the holidays."

