Four-year-old Texas boy dies after treehouse falls on him

HOUSTON — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died of head injuries after a treehouse collapsed and fell on him in Southeast Texas.

Rex Evans, police chief in the Cleveland Independent School District, says Kade Contreras was hurt Christmas Eve at a relative's home in Splendora, about 35 miles (55 kilometres ) northeast of Houston.

Evans, who is also a family friend, says Kade died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he had been on life support. Evans says tests showed he had no brain activity.