Government, other agencies helping the West Coast homeless
A
A
Share via Email
The following links provide information about many homeless service providers in West Coast cities and regions with major homeless populations. The links are to government-affiliated services or policy
___
CALIFORNIA
Los Angeles
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority:
https://www.lahsa.org/find-help
___
Oakland
EveryOne Home:
http://everyonehome.org/resources/local-and-national-links/
___
Orange County
Orange County Continuum of Care member agency roster:
https://www.211oc.org/images/2017/Continuum_of_Care/2017-Agency---CoC-Membership.pdf
___
Sacramento
Sacramento Steps Forward:
http://sacramentostepsforward.org/understanding-homelessness/housing-overview/
___
Salinas/Monterey
Coalition of Homeless Service Providers:
http://www.chspmontereycounty.org/member-agencies-partners/
___
San Diego
San Diego Regional Task Force on the Homeless:
http://www.rtfhsd.org/partners/hmis-participating-agencies/#roster
___
San Francisco
San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing:
http://hsh.sfgov.org/services/other-services/
___
San Jose
Destination: Home:
https://destinationhomesv.org/homelessness-prevention/
___
Santa Rosa
Sonoma County Continuum of Care:
https://sonoma-county-continuum-of-care.wikispaces.com/CoC+Member+Organizations
___
OREGON
Portland
A Home for Everyone:
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/toolkit/69886
___
WASHINGTON
Everett
City of Everett's Safe Streets program:
https://everettwa.gov/1391/Safe-Streets-Get-Involved
___
Seattle
All Home:
http://allhomekc.org/get-involved/
___
Tacoma
Tacoma-Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness:
http://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/
___
Follow AP's coverage of the crisis of homelessness on America's West Coast: https://apnews.com/tag/HomelessCrisis