Groups accuse Flint of violating legal settlement over water
LANSING, Mich. — Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.
The motion accuses Flint of a "pattern of nonresponsiveness, delay and noncompliance" with required information-sharing. The plaintiffs say they went to the judge as a "last resort."
A message seeking comment was left Thursday for Flint's spokeswoman.