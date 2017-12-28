Hundreds of disorderly youth descend on mall; 5 charged

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — At least 700 juveniles created a disturbance at a New Jersey mall, frightening shoppers the day after Christmas.

Witnesses say the youth kicked doors and went the wrong way on escalators. They say a few fights broke out within the crowd.

Police have charged five juveniles with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and other offences .

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the youth gathered inside Cherry Hill Mall on Tuesday night. Cherry Hill police arrived around 7:30 p.m. and dispersed the disorderly crowd.

Four of the charged minors are from nearby Camden; one is from Cherry Hill.