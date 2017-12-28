India chides Pakistan for treatment of officer's family

NEW DELHI — India has lashed out at Pakistan for its treatment of the wife and mother of an Indian naval officer on death row for spying during their first meeting in nearly two years.

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says Monday's meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in the Pakistani capital could have proved to be a positive step in improving ties between the two countries.

Swaraj on Thursday accused Pakistan of disregarding the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhav's family under the pretext of security precautions. He says this included the removal of bangles and other ornaments as well as a change in attire and shoes.