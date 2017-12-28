Judge suspends 5 Honduran lawmakers accused of corruption
A
A
Share via Email
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A Honduran judge has suspended five lawmakers accused of diverting public funds, but refused prosecutors' request that they be held pending trial.
All five members of Congress declined to make statements during their initial appearances in court on Thursday.
Honduran prosecutors and the Organization of American States' anti-corruption mission announced the case against the politicians earlier this month.
According to the investigation, the deputies allegedly requested the funds for a
The judge barred them from leaving the country or having contact with their congressional colleagues.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
Photos: The 'Craziest Lobster' contest draws unusual photos of fishermens' bizarre catches
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Meet the retired Toronto homicide detective hired to investigate the Shermans’ deaths