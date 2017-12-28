Liberians await 1st provisional results of presidential vote

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberians are waiting for the release of the first provisional results Thursday of this week's runoff presidential election.

Former international football star George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai are vying to replace Africa's first female head of state, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

This is the first time in more than 70 years the nation founded by freed American slaves will see one democratically elected government hand power to another.