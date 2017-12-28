Liberians await 1st provisional results of presidential vote
A
A
Share via Email
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberians are waiting for the release of the first provisional results Thursday of this week's runoff presidential election.
Former international football star George Weah and
This is the first time in more than 70 years the nation founded by freed American slaves will see one democratically elected government hand power to another.
Results of Tuesday's runoff will be announced progressively, though the elections commission has two weeks to give final results.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year
-
Young sisters found dead in Oak Bay, B.C., remembered as being 'full of energy'
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?