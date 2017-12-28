Libyan army in east welcomes elections soon as possible

BENGHAZI, Libya — The spokesman for Libya's self-styled national army in the east says the army welcomes holding elections as soon as possible.

In a Wednesday press conference, Brigadier Gen. Ahmed al-Mosmari said the army is ready to secure polling stations across the country and urged the east-based parliament to issue the elections law.

Libya plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed a longtime dictator. It is now split between rival governments and myriad militias.

In September, the U.N. envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, proposed an action plan meant to pave the way for parliamentary and presidential elections and a vote on a new constitution.