NEW YORK — A legendary airport robbery has come back to haunt an 82-year-old mobster, who's been sentenced to eight years in prison for an unrelated road rage arson by a New York judge who cited the heist.

Vincent Asaro reacted to his sentencing Thursday with disgust, calling it a "death sentence." The sentence was more than double what federal guidelines set out as punishment for the 2012 car torching.

Brooklyn federal Judge Allyne (eh-LEEN') Ross says the public needs to be protected from Asaro, a longtime member of the Bonanno crime family.