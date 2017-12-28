NKorea boat captain charged in theft from tiny Japan island

TOKYO — Japanese authorities have indicted the North Korean captain of a boat that drifted to its coast on charges of stealing a generator from an uninhabited island.

The captain and his nine crewmembers on the dilapidated boat were rescued near a tiny island off of Hokkaido, northern Japan, in late November. Japanese police this month arrested the captain and two crewmembers on suspicion they stole a generator and appliances from a barn on the island.