Officer cleared in shooting of boy, 13, in northern Indiana

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced Thursday that a grand jury decided to clear Norfolk Southern officer Kyle Perry for his actions in the May 7 shooting. Becker says the teen was wounded in the shoulder and was hospitalized for one night.

Becker says the boy was a runaway who was driving a stolen car when an Elkhart officer tried to stop the vehicle for dangerous driving. The teen led police on a 2-mile chase and the railroad officer was aiding an officer in blocking the car when the driver accelerated backward toward him.