Police: Louisiana man shot by a sheriff's deputy

MONROE, La. — Louisiana State Police say a sheriff's deputy has shot a 36-year-old man accused of trying to kill the deputy.

Trooper Michael Reichardt says a Ouachita (WASH-ih-tah) Parish sheriff's deputy stopped to help a stalled vehicle about 2 a.m. Wednesday near Monroe, there was gunfire, and the driver was hit.

The driver has been identified as Dusty Sanders of Bastrop, about 22 miles (36 kilometres ) north-northeast of Monroe. Reichardt says in a news release that Sanders remained hospitalized Thursday.

Because an officer was involved, state police are investigating.

Reichardt said in an email that police have a warrant for Sanders' arrest on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

Asked why shooting started and whether Sanders fired first, Reichardt said the incident is still being investigated.