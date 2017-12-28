Police won't cite woman who hit former lawmaker with her car
A
A
Share via Email
WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have decided not to cite a woman who hit and critically injured a former Connecticut lawmaker and prominent businessman with her car.
The Republican-American reports authorities found Birgit Clemente's vision may have been obscured by bushes and a glare from the sun when she struck former Republican state Rep. Selim Noujaim on Oct. 30 in Waterbury.
Noujaim had been placing signs for his nephew, who was running for office. He suffered a head injury and was treated at and released from a hospital.
Police gave Noujaim a verbal warning for hazardous entrance onto a highway.
Noujaim previously told the newspaper he could not remember the crash.
Noujaim's attorney and Clemente can't be reached for comment.
Most Popular
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Photos: The 'Craziest Lobster' contest draws unusual photos of fishermens' bizarre catches
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
Sah-ry about my vowels, eh? The Canadian accent is undergoing a transformation