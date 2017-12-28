Protesters arrested in Iran after rally against price hikes

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency says people have been detained following protests in a major city over price hikes.

The report Thursday quotes the governor of the northeastern city of Mashhad, Mohammad Rahim Norouzian, as saying police have arrested a number of people who intended to destroy public property during the illegal gathering, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear how many people took part in the protest, but accounts on Iranian social media suggested as many as several thousand people in at least three other cities held similar rallies.