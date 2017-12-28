News / World

Putin: Syrian campaign showed off Russia's military might

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a toast during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Russian Armed Forces service personnel who took part in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Putin said at Thursday's award ceremony that Wednesday's explosion at a supermarket in the country's second-largest city was a terrorist attack. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a toast during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Russian Armed Forces service personnel who took part in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Putin said at Thursday's award ceremony that Wednesday's explosion at a supermarket in the country's second-largest city was a terrorist attack. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia's actions in Syria have demonstrated the power of the nation's modernized military to the world.

Speaking Thursday at a Kremlin awards ceremony for soldiers who fought in Syria, Putin says Russia has "made the main, decisive contribution to the destruction of a criminal group that cast a challenge to the entire civilization." He added that the Islamic State group was seeking to turn Syria into a base for global aggression.

Putin said more than 48,000 Russian troops who took part in the Syria campaign were fighting for their "homeland, for a just and fair cause."

He added that the Syrian campaign showed that the Russian army has "radically changed," proving its troops' skills and the potential of new Russian weapons.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular