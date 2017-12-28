SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber
NEW YORK — A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank acquired a major stake in Uber, a deal that curtails the influence of ousted CEO Travis Kalanick, Uber's founder.
In a tender offer that expired Thursday, SoftBank acquired a 15
In a statement, Uber confirmed that the SoftBank group met its shareholding target.
Uber had been valued at $68.5 billion in a previous fundraising. The Wall Street Journal reported that the current deal values Uber at $48 billion, a 30
The SoftBank group also is buying new Uber shares worth about $1 billion.
