Tesco chain refunding money for spoiled Christmas turkeys

LONDON — It's a textbook way to ruin a Christmas dinner — serve roasted turkey that turns out to be inedible.

Britain's Tesco supermarket chain has been hit by complaints on social media about foul turkeys and is giving refunds to customers who say their turkeys had gone bad.

Some on social media say the turkeys tasted like they had been bleached.

The company said in a statement Thursday it is getting in touch with each customer affected. It says it had "a small number of complaints in recent days" out of more than 500,000 turkeys sold in advance of Christmas.