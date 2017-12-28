The Latest: Officials say Afghan attack kills 41, wounds 84
KABUL — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the
Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the public health ministry, says the toll is at 41 killed and 84 wounded.
The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility.
The
___
3:20 p.m.
The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan, in a statement on its Aamaq news agency, says it carried out the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural
The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said three bombs were used in the Thursday attack as well as a single suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the
The claim reflects witness reports that one bomber sneaked into the
Aamaq in its statement also claimed the
___
1:20 p.m.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has called the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural
In a statement released by the presidential palace, Ghani says: "The terrorist have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural
He called them attacks as against Islam and "all human values."
___
1 p.m.
Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the
The
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed several brutal attacks on Shiites in recent months in Kabul.
___
9:53 a.m.
An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province.
Dawlat Abad District Gov. Mohammad Karim said Thursday the powerful mine killed six shepherd children Wednesday ages 10, 9 and 8.
No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.
Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with other roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.
