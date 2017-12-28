The Latest: Mayor says Flint focused on replacing lead pipes
LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on a legal settlement related to Flint's water crisis (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
Flint's mayor says city employees are focused first and foremost on replacing lead water pipes but are also working to provide status reports required under a legal settlement.
Karen Weaver issued a statement Thursday in response to plaintiffs asking a federal judge to intervene because they say Flint hasn't been sharing information, as it agreed to do.
Weaver says no one wants to get the lead out of Flint more than her.
Weaver says her administration is "doing all we can" to protect residents' health.
10:35 a.m.
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.
The motion accuses Flint of a "pattern of nonresponsiveness, delay and noncompliance" with required information-sharing. The plaintiffs say they went to the judge as a "last resort."
A message seeking comment was left Thursday for Flint's spokeswoman.
