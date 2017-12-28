The Latest: Mayor says Flint focused on replacing lead pipes

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on a legal settlement related to Flint's water crisis (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Flint's mayor says city employees are focused first and foremost on replacing lead water pipes but are also working to provide status reports required under a legal settlement.

Karen Weaver issued a statement Thursday in response to plaintiffs asking a federal judge to intervene because they say Flint hasn't been sharing information, as it agreed to do.

Weaver says no one wants to get the lead out of Flint more than her.

The Natural Resources Defence Council, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, a group pastors and a resident say Flint officials have made it impossible to monitor compliance with the agreement from March. It requires the replacement of lead or galvanized steel service lines and the installation of faucet filters.

Weaver says her administration is "doing all we can" to protect residents' health.

___

10:35 a.m.

Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.

The Natural Resources Defence Council and American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan made the motion Wednesday night on the behalf of pastors and residents. They say Flint officials have made it impossible to monitor compliance with the court-ordered agreement from March, which requires the replacement of up to 18,000 lead or galvanized steel pipes and the installation of faucet filters.

The motion accuses Flint of a "pattern of nonresponsiveness, delay and noncompliance" with required information-sharing. The plaintiffs say they went to the judge as a "last resort."