The Latest: Afghan president decries cultural centre attack
KABUL — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has called the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural
In a statement released by the presidential palace, Ghani says: "The terrorist have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural
He called them attacks as against Islam and "all human values."
___
1 p.m.
Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the
The
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed several brutal attacks on Shiites in recent months in Kabul.
___
9:53 a.m.
An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province.
Dawlat Abad District Gov. Mohammad Karim said Thursday the powerful mine killed six shepherd children Wednesday ages 10, 9 and 8.
No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.
Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with other roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.
