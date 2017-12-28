Turkey's Erdogan seeks to mend strained ties with Europe
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is
In comments published in Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday, Erdogan describes the leaders of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium as "old friends," calls recent contacts with them "quite good" and notes that they share Turkey's views on Jerusalem.
Ties frayed after authorities in some European nations prevented Turkish government ministers from holding political rallies to court expat votes ahead of a referendum in Turkey. Erdogan aimed a series of insults at his allies accusing European officials of racism,
European nations have also balked at the deteriorating state of human rights and democratic institutions in Turkey.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year
-
Young sisters found dead in Oak Bay, B.C., remembered as being 'full of energy'
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?