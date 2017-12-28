UN: Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen kill 109 people in 10 days

SANAA, Yemen — The U.N. humanitarian co-ordinator for Yemen says Saudi-led airstrikes have killed 109 civilians over the past 10 days.

Jamie McGoldrick said Thursday that those killed include at least 54 in airstrikes on a market in the western province of Taiz, and 14 people from the same family in an airstrike on a farm in the coastal Hodeida province.

He says such incidents "prove complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led coalition, continue to show in this absurd war."