US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rising
U.S. stock indexes were up slightly in light trading early Thursday as technology companies posted more gains. Financial stocks were also moving higher as bond yields rose. Energy companies rose as crude oil and natural gas prices headed higher. Health care and industrials stocks lagged.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.04
TECH GAINS: Technology stocks were posting solid gains. Apple picked up $1.13, or 0.7
FINANCIALS CLIMB: Banks and other financial companies rose as bond yields rebounded. Capital One Financial added 68 cents, or 0.7
ROUGH ROAD: JB Hunt Transportation Services slid 2.1
OIL & GAS: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 8 cents to $59.56 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, was down 7 cents to $65.92 per barrel in London. Natural gas prices climbed as temperatures dropped in the U.S. Natural gas rose 14 cents, or 5.2
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.43
CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 112.86 yen from 113.26 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1949 from $1.1899.
THE BITCOIN TRADE: The price of bitcoin fell 5.9
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe were mostly lower. Germany's DAX slipped 0.2