Zimbabwe ex-military leader who ousted Mugabe becomes VP
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HARARE, Zimbabwe — A former general who led the ouster of Zimbabwe's founding leader has been sworn in as
The appointment of Constantino Chiwenga had been widely anticipated amid concerns about the military's influence on new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The military stepped in last month and forced the departure of Robert Mugabe as Zimbabweans feared his unpopular wife was preparing to succeed him.
Kembo Mohadi, a former state security minister, was sworn in Thursday as the other
Mnangagwa in a new government notice has spelled out benefits for Mugabe and any future president who serves at least one term. They include government-funded accommodation, office space and personnel, a luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicle, security details, first-class air travel abroad at least four times a year and an undisclosed entertainment allowance.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young sisters found dead in Oak Bay, B.C., remembered as being 'full of energy'
-
Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year
-
What if police can’t determine who’s responsible for Barry and Honey Sherman's deaths?
-
Decision reveals N.S. judges divided on use of sexual history in Garnier case