Zimbabwe ex-military leader who ousted Mugabe becomes VP

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A former general who led the ouster of Zimbabwe's founding leader has been sworn in as vice-president .

The appointment of Constantino Chiwenga had been widely anticipated amid concerns about the military's influence on new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The military stepped in last month and forced the departure of Robert Mugabe as Zimbabweans feared his unpopular wife was preparing to succeed him.

Kembo Mohadi, a former state security minister, was sworn in Thursday as the other vice-president .