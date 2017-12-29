2 trolleys collide in Boston, some riders hurt

BOSTON — Officials say 12 people have been brought to area hospitals after two trolleys collided in Boston.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesman Joe Pesaturo (Peh-sah-TOR'-oh) says the accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday on the Mattapan Trolley line. He says the injuries are not believed to be serious.

Boston Emergency Medical Services says on Twitter that it evaluated 13 people at the scene and transported 12 to area hospitals.

Pesaturo says the MBTA is investigating the accident but adds there was no indication it was related to the bitter cold weather.

He says the investigation will include inspections of the equipment and interviews with the trolley operators.