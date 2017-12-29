Coast Guard cites fishing boat for illegal foreign captain

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard says they found a foreign worker acting as the captain of an American-flagged commercial fishing vessel in federal waters off Hawaii.

In a statement released Friday, the Coast Guard says the crew of the U.S. Cutter Oliver Berry boarded the unnamed vessel on Dec. 19 and issued a citation after they suspected a foreign national was acting as the captain and operating the boat.

It's illegal for a foreign national to operate a U.S.-flagged commercial vessel.

The Coast Guard says the vessel was cited for a violation known as a "paper captain." The Coast Guard Hearing Office will review the violation and consider possible legal action.