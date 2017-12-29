Coast Guard rescues 2 Florida fishermen 16 miles off coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two men who were reported overdue from a fishing trip off Florida's east coast.
A news release from the agency says crews found Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea some 16 miles east of Jacksonville on Thursday night. They are being treated for hypothermia and were reported to be in good condition.
Crews marked their 21-foot Sea Fox with a locating beacon and will salvage it Friday.