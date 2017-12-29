French movie about concert attack shelved after complaints

PARIS — French television channel France 2 says it has ceased production on a television movie about the aftermath of the 2015 Paris concert hall attack in which 90 people were killed until victims' groups are consulted.

The plot for the movie, a love story titled "Ce Soir-La" ("That Night"), begins at the Eagles Of Death Metal show at the Bataclan concert hall on November 13, 2015, the night extremists with suicide bombs and guns carried out the attack.

Some family members of victims expressed outrage over what they saw as the insensitivity of the movie's theme.