Glitch that stole Christmas: Lottery makes everyone a winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with hundreds of unexpected winners.

The Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game generates trees on a tic-tac-toe grid paying up to $500 when someone gets three in a line.

Lottery officials say that, for two hours Monday, trees were being printed in all nine grids, giving all players who paid $1 the maximum prize. In all, $19.6 million was won.

But when players went to cash their tickets, the computer wouldn't pay. Dozens came Wednesday to the lottery's office in Columbia.