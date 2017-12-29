How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Stocks closed lower on the final trading day of 2017, capping the best year for the Standard & Poor's 500 index in four years.

Losses in the technology, financial and health care sectors accounted for much of the broad market slide Friday. Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.93 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,673.61.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 118.29 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 24,719.22.

The Nasdaq composite slid 46.77 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 6,903.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 13.41 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 1,535.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 9.73 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Dow fell 34.84 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq fell 56.57 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Russell 2000 fell 7.41 points, or 0.5 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 434.78 points, or 19.4 per cent .

The Dow rose 4,956.62 points, or 25.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq rose 1,520.27 points, or 28.2 per cent .