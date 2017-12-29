Man accused of Bosnia war crimes arrested in Germany

BERLIN — German police say they have arrested a man accused by Bosnian authorities of committing crimes against humanity during the Balkan country's war in the 1990s.

Bavaria's state criminal police office said the 50-year-old suspect, a Bosnian national, was arrested at Munich Airport on Thursday.

The office didn't name him in a statement on Friday, but said he is wanted by Bosnia for allegedly participating in torture and killings as a member of the police in the town of Ljubija.