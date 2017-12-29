Man accused of rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.

In a Facebook post Friday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley called the case one of the "most bizarre domestic violence cases" he's seen.

Officials said 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson was arrested Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and charged with attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm. He's being held on a $150,000 bond and will be extradited to Florida. It's unclear if he has an attorney.