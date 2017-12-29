Omaha slayings suspect won't fight return to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — A man arrested in Tennessee in the fatal shootings of his parents and a niece in Omaha has agreed to be returned to Nebraska to face murder charges.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. waived his right to an extradition hearing Thursday in Jackson, Tennessee, where he was captured Wednesday.

Dalton is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 70-year-old John Dalton Sr. and 65-year-old Jean Dalton in their Omaha home Tuesday. His 18-year-old niece, Leonna Dalton-Phillip, was also killed.

Court records don't list an attorney who can speak on Dalton's behalf.