Oscar-winning film editor Thomas Stanford dies at 93

SANTA FE, N.M. — Thomas Stanford, who was known for his award-winning editing work on "West Side Story," has died. He was 93.

His family says in a newspaper announcement published Friday that Stanford died Dec. 23. They did not provide any details about the cause of death, saying only that he had a "long and happy life."

Born in Germany and educated in Switzerland and England, he moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1987 following a decades-long career as a film editor in Hollywood.

He earned credits for more than two dozen films and television movies. He received an Oscar in 1962 for his work on "West Side Story."