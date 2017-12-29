Police: Unprovoked woman stabs dog walking with owner

BALTIMORE — Authorities say a woman stabbed a dog walking with his owner in a Baltimore park.

Detective Nicole Monroe says the 2-year-old, 30-pound (14-kilo) terrier mix named Clawd was on a retraction leash Wednesday morning in Patterson Park, a popular dog-walking venue.

Monroe says the owner took his eyes off Clawd for a minute and heard the dog yelp. He told police he saw a woman, unprovoked, stabbing Clawd.

The owner says the woman had a small white dog with her. Monroe says her identity is unknown, but police are looking for her because they want to talk to her about what happened.